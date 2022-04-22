Anker’s latest weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, much more from $11

Anker is celebrating the weekend’s arrival by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today with a collection of discounted smartphone accessories and more up for grabs. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $15.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $20, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 20% off while beating our previous mentions by $1. Given that all of Apple’s latest smartphones, iPhone SE 3 included, don’t come with a wall adapter in the box, Anker’s latest and most compact charger yet seems like the ideal solution. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more from $11.

iPhone and Android essentials:

And everything else:

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features: 

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

