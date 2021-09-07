Review: Anker debuts new 20W Nano Pro USB-C charger in four unique colors

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of USB-C chargers with some of its more colorful and compact offerings yet. Delivering 20W of USB-C PD power in a compact design, the new Anker Nano Pro chargers arrive in four unique colors. Head below for all of the details on the new releases and a hands-on look at what to expect.

Anker launches new Nano Pro USB-C charger

After seeing Anker get in on the GaN II side of USB-C chargers earlier this year, the brand is now back to deliver some even more affordable offerings right before Apple drops the latest iPhone handsets. Arriving with 20W outputs and an ultra-compact design, the new Anker Nano Pro USB-C chargers can fit in the palm of your hand.

One of the more compelling aspects in my book are the four different colors that the new releases come in. You’ll be able to choose between Arctic White, Black Ice, Cool Lavender, and Glacier Blue, each of which carries the same form factor outside of receiving a fresh coat of paint.

There’s also a series of added safety features that are designed to help add some extra peace of mind while refueling. A new Dynamic Temperature Sensor pairs with a Power Tuner chip to adjust charging rates based on the device you plug in.

Now available for purchase, the new Anker Nano Pro Charger can be picked up at Amazon. Entering with a $19.99 price tag, it’s one of the more compelling offerings on the market considering the pint-size form factor and power output.

9to5Toys’ take:

I’ve long been a proponent of Anker’s stable of chargers, and if my previous shouting from the rooftops in past reviews hasn’t been enough of an indicator, I’ll reiterate. Past releases have been a must-have for my everyday carry, and its latest debuts carry much of that same status.

Anker sent over all four of the new Nano Pro USB-C Chargers last week for me to check out, and I have to say I’m quite impressed even by previous standards. All of the colors seem quite appealing, and deliver some notable variety among a sea of more boring black or white offerings. Though I have to say, the mirrored finish version is easily a highlight if the more colorful alternates don’t catch your eye first.

Of course, the charging prowess is exactly what you’d expect from the brand. Rounding out the iPhone emphasis, 20W is more than enough to refuel a 12 series handset and will likely be the same for the iPhone 13. Not to mention it can fully handle the power needs for a MagSafe charger, too.

With new iPhones around the corner, which will likely carry on last year’s precedent of ditching included chargers, these are going to be at the top of my list of recommendations for those in need of a new adapter. If the charging specs weren’t enough, the fact that you’ll likely be able to pair your preferred handset color with a matching wall adapter seems like an easy go-to at the $20 price point.

