Apple heads into weekend with $5 Nicolas Cage movie sale alongside family-friendly flicks

The weekend has arrived and Apple is celebrating those Friday and Saturday movie nights by rolling out its latest iTunes sale. This time around, the spotlight is cast on Nicolas Cage as the star’s new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters today. Alongside $5 flicks starring the iconic actor, you’ll find a $10 or less family-friendly movie sale detailed down below.

Apple launches Nicolas Cage $5 movie sale

Alongside the Nicolas Cage sale, Apple is also dishing out some more family-friendly titles this weekend. There are some pretty notable inclusions from classic Pixar animated features and affordable Studio Ghibli titles to big screen SEGA icons and more all at $10 or less.

Then make sure you go check out all of the other movies on sale courtesy of iTunes from earlier in the week. On top of the latest $1 HD rental, you’ll find a collection of sci-fi classics, comedies, and other films at $8 or less.

