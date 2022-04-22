DJI OM 4 SE smartphone gimbal returns to all-time low of $99 following second discount

Adorama is now offering the DJI OM 4 SE 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $99 shipped. Also matched at Amazon and B&H. Normally fetching $119, you’re looking at only the second discount to date and a match of the all-time low at $20 off. Having launched last fall as a new affordable variant of DJI’s popular smartphone stabilizer, its OM 4 SE delivers all of the signature features without some of the more premium inclusions in order to arrive at a more affordable price. Further accentuated by today’s deal, this budget-friendly package features ActiveTrack 3.0 technology as well as a series of other videography modes, the gimbal itself has a companion tripod and magnetic smartphone mount. Over at DroneDJ, our launch coverage offers some extra insight into what to expect, too.

Compared to the flagship DJI OM 5, the SE version above delivers much of the same feature set for $60 less. The same 3-axis stabilization system is at the center of both, though the more premium model does pack a built-in extension rod and some other improvements to justify the higher price tag. Even so the value offered by its more entry-level accessory can’t be beat for those who are just starting out with leveraging their iPhone as a camera rig.

Don’t forget that DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 quadcopter is also on sale for the very first time to go alongside today’s lead deal. It trades in some of the more unique FPV features offered above but brings with it a more capable camera array, ability to transmit 1080p feeds, and more at $150 off.

DJI OM 4 SE features:

Instantly attach your smartphone to the DJI OM 4 SE gimbal stabilizer and enjoy perfect filming on the go. This gimbal stabilizer for smartphones uses a magnetic design for fast, easy phone attachments, letting you capture smooth and creative footage whenever inspiration strikes. The DJI OM 4 SE gimbal stabilizer is foldable and incredibly lightweight, making it easy to take anywhere. Whether you’re on an island adventure or in your own backyard, it’s the perfect creative companion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!