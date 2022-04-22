ESR’s elastic adhesive accessory pocket for iPad/MacBook hits 2022 low at $11 via Amazon

Authorized ESR dealer YBintech (100 positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR External Hard Drive and Accessories Carrying Pouch for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can also save an additional 5% by adding any one of these items to your order. This is at least 15% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. ESR’s adhesive elastic lycra sleeve-style carry pocket can stick on to your iPad or MacBook (among many other things with a hard flat surface, not including glass) to provide some additional storage/carrying space for a hard drive, pens, and other gear without requiring extra table space or anything of that nature. It also comes with a “reusable residue-free adhesive.” More details below.

If you don’t like the idea of having it attached to your gear, take a look at this Amazon Basics carrying case. It sells for just over $7 Prime shipped and has enough space for a small hard drive as well as some your other EDC for even less than the ESR model above.

We are still tracking some sizable price drops on Pad & Quill’s leather bags, briefs and gear organizers right here and here. But if you’re look for some new additions to your everyday kit, whether it be chargers canes or earbuds and MagSafe gear, we launched a new Amazon Anker sale this morning with a series of notable deals starting from $11.

ESR Accessory Carrying Pouch features:

YOUR ESSENTIALS ON HAND – Attaches to your computer, iPad, or protective case, so your essentials are right where you need them.

PORTABLE & PRACTICAL – Keep your external hard drive or Magic Mouse secure while in use or on the go.

STICKS WHERE YOU NEED – Reusable residue-free adhesive lets you remove and re-attach until you find a spot that works for you.

COMPACT & SECURE – Elastic Lycra sleeve holds your accessories securely and doesn’t add any bulk.

