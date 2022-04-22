ESR’s elastic adhesive accessory pocket for iPad/MacBook hits 2022 low at $11 via Amazon

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesESR
15% off $11

Authorized ESR dealer YBintech (100 positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR External Hard Drive and Accessories Carrying Pouch for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can also save an additional 5% by adding any one of these items to your order. This is at least 15% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. ESR’s adhesive elastic lycra sleeve-style carry pocket can stick on to your iPad or MacBook (among many other things with a hard flat surface, not including glass) to provide some additional storage/carrying space for a hard drive, pens, and other gear without requiring extra table space or anything of that nature. It also comes with a “reusable residue-free adhesive.” More details below. 

If you don’t like the idea of having it attached to your gear, take a look at this Amazon Basics carrying case. It sells for just over $7 Prime shipped and has enough space for a small hard drive as well as some your other EDC for even less than the ESR model above. 

We are still tracking some sizable price drops on Pad & Quill’s leather bags, briefs and gear organizers right here and here. But if you’re look for some new additions to your everyday kit, whether it be chargers canes or earbuds and MagSafe gear, we launched a new Amazon Anker sale this morning with a series of notable deals starting from $11

ESR Accessory Carrying Pouch features:

  • YOUR ESSENTIALS ON HAND – Attaches to your computer, iPad, or protective case, so your essentials are right where you need them.
  • PORTABLE & PRACTICAL – Keep your external hard drive or Magic Mouse secure while in use or on the go.
  • STICKS WHERE YOU NEED – Reusable residue-free adhesive lets you remove and re-attach until you find a spot that works for you.
  • COMPACT & SECURE – Elastic Lycra sleeve holds your accessories securely and doesn’t add any bulk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, ...
Pad & Quill now offering up to $190 off leather du...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series ...
AirPods Pro see 1-day refurbished discount to $140 (Ori...
ORIA’s 50-in-1 precision screwdriver set sees 50%...
Grab this top-rated 2000A jump starter and backup batte...
Verizon launches up to $800 off iPhone 13 series spring...
Super73’s R electric motorbike with 75-mile range see...
Load more...
Show More Comments