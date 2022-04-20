Pad & Quill now offering up to $190 off leather duffles, MacBook bags, and more from $22.50

Alongside its ongoing and wide-ranging Moving Sale, Pad & Quill has now launched another promotional event knocking up to 30% off a range of handmade leather MacBook bags, duffles, briefs, and more. While its Apple Watch bands, iPhone 13 cases, and tech gear organizers are still seeing solid deals, it has been a little while since we have seen its gorgeous leather messenger bags and duffles see such a solid price cut. Available in various colorways, these bags feature full-grain leather builds with a 25-year warranty, and discreet signatures from the artisan that crafted them. Head below for more details and our promo code.

Pad & Quill leather bag sale:

Pad & Quill has now brought back its Gladstone carrier to join a series of its other organizers, MacBook briefs, and duffel bags in its latest sale event. Everything is up to 20% off and you can knock an additional 10% off at checkout using code PQ10. Everything ships free over $35.

Pricing starts at $131.50 (outside of the smaller AirTag accessories and tech organizers you’ll find in there from $22.50), but one standout is the Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag. Regularly $679, you can now score this one for $489.42 shipped with the above above. That’s $189.50 off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked on this premium carrier. This is a real statement piece that elevates just about any outfit with American full-grain leather, upholstery-grade herringbone fabric lining, an up to 15-inch MacBook pocket, a series of additional storage compartments, and a removable leather luggage strap. The aforementioned warranty is joined by brass stud feet to elevate the bag off ground as well.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill leather bag sale right here.

Alongside all of the iPhone gear you’ll find in the brand’s Moving sale still live, we are also tracking big-time price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Cases if you would prefer to take the first-party route.

Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag features:

The real magic of the Heritage Gladstone Bag design is in its cavernous hinged opening. Providing unobstructed access combined with iconic-era stylings has made it a favorite for debonair businessmen and renowned politicians, like Prime Minister Gladstone himself, for over 165 years. Its fame skyrocketed into household ubiquity when Physicians started using it as their daily workhorse of a bag for house calls. We’ve taken those many decades of acclaim, design refinement, and reliability and rolled it into the Pad & Quill Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag.

