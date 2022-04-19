Logitech launches new and more affordable Lift ergonomic vertical mouse in three colors

Today, Logitech is launching the latest addition to its stable of ergonomic peripherials. Enter the new Logitech Lift, the brand’s most recent take on the vertical mouse form-factor. Featuring some compromises to deliver a more affordable price tag, the new release also comes in three different colors and is now available for purchase.

Logitech launches new Lift vertical mouse

Logitech’s latest accessory enters as a follow up to yet another one of its more ergonomic workstation peripherials. The existing MX Vertical is one of the brand’s more popular mice right now even with a steep $100 price tag. For those who aren’t so privy to spending that kind of cash to improve their setup’s ergonomics, the Logitech Lift has arrived.

Sporting much of the same design as its more expensive MX counterpart, the new Logitech Lift is still a vertical mouse at its very core. Geared towards reducing hand strain over extended sessions at the desk, the vertically oriented design is set at a 57-degree angle to achieve those improved ergonomics.

Also quite notable this time around is that Logitech has released both left- and right-handed models. While normal mice can be used by whichever hand you prefer, these vertical variants trade in that versatility for the sloped ergonomics. In either case, both models are coated in a rubberized grip that should also help keep things comfortable.

One of the major downgrades compared to the MX Vertical that came before the Lift is that Logitech is ditching USB-C charging this time around. Instead, you’ll find that a single AA battery will last up to two years before it’s time to swap out. Connectivity largely stays the same however, with the new Bolt USB receiver pairing with Bluetooth support. Regardless of which standard you use, the Logitech Lift is compatible with both Mac and PC, along with iOS devices and more, out of the box.

Now available for purchase, you’ll find the new Logitech Lift available at Amazon as well as the brand’s own storefront. In either case, pricing is set at $69.99. On top of both left- and right-handed versions, you’ll find three different colorways. There’s a standard Graphite style that’s joined by white and rose offerings.

We’re big fans of Logitech gear here at 9to5Toys and the new Lift Vertical Mouse seems like it will keep up that tradition. We’ll hopefully be able to decide for ourselves in an upcoming review, but the premise of increased ergonomics without having to shell out MX-level pricing does seem quite appealing – even with those trade-offs considered.

