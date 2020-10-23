You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Herman Miller is one of the most iconic furniture brands in United States manufacturing history. They are known for employing some of the 20th century’s most well-regarded designers, such as Ray and Charles Eames, Alexander Girard, and George Nelson. When Herman Miller announced that it was pairing up with Logitech back at the start of the year, it struck me as a surprise given how tightly the iconic brand has guarded its designs over the years. Flash forward to this summer, and the new Herman Miller Logitech Embody Gaming Chair came to market with an impressive response from hardcore gamers looking for a new home at their battlestation. I’ve been able to spend some time with this new partnership’s first creation, using it as a daily driver during my work here at 9to5Toys. Head below for an unboxing and overview of how Herman Miller and Logitech are shaking up this stale product category.

Herman Miller wins points right of the box

I’ll get more into the compare and contrast later, but for reference, I’ve been using Herman Miller’s second-generation Aeron desk chair for a few years now.

One of the things I’ve always loved about Herman Miller’s line of desk chairs, and other furniture too, is that right out of the box its products are generally ready for use. If you’re anything like me, being able to skip the assembly process is a huge win.

That remains true with Herman Miller’s Logitech Embody chair. It comes fully assembled and meticulously packed right out of the box. There’s an assortment of literature and protective plastic wrapped around the chair itself, but otherwise, everything is ready to roll after being removed from the box. A big win there for gamers ready to play.

Design and comfort: Differences from the Aeron

Right away, it’s easy to see the differences between the Embody and Herman Miller’s wildly popular Aeron chair. That’s also been the case, however, as the two products have long gone after different audiences. Both are pricey at over $1,000 but with different levels of adjustment and comfort.

The Aeron feels much more like a traditional gaming chair. Meanwhile, Logitech’s take on the Embody feels more like a piece of furniture. In many ways, the Embody has the disposition of a living room chair as opposed to something designed for a desk. That’s no surprise given its gaming-focused application.

Aeron is built with ergonomics at the forefront. Embody does less wrapping of your torso but rather has a wider base that makes it feel more like you’re sitting on a couch in many ways. Going from one chair to the other is a striking difference, but long sitting sessions reveal advantages to each.

What I love about the Embody is its wider stance. The Aeron by default is more of a slim, form-fitting type of chair. Embody would suit individuals of all sizes. It’s really easy to see how this would be a suitable solution for long gaming sessions.

Aeron on the left, Embody on the right

Upgraded design cues make the Embody a fun upgrade

Logitech’s big imprint on the Herman Miller Embody is its bright specs of blue colors and even more fine-tuning on the adjustment side of things than we’ve ever seen before. For those that are familiar with Herman Miller’s offerings, the splash of blue and some of Logitech’s enhancements might be jarring.

I’ve long been a fan of Herman Miller’s history and have to admit, I was skeptical at first. But in reality, this is just a really fun chair. The slight upgrades around the edges make for a chair that is clearly in partnership with Logitech, and that’s OK.

I’m a huge fan of the Embody’s futuristic design on the back. It’s always felt a bit out of place in Herman Miller’s lineup. However, the partnership with Logitech and bringing out the blue hues really make it pop. This part of the chair specifically is where Logitech’s imprint shines.

Worth the money? Your call

In today’s pandemic world, it’s hard to recommend a $1,500 chair. But if you have space in your budget, you won’t regret picking up the Herman Miller Logitech Embody. The design, delivery, and function are all tops across the board. It’s a really good chair. Those coming from an Aeron will notice the differences right away. If you’re upgrading from a Staples or Office Depot special, the differences will be through the roof.

