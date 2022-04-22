Instant’s $140 Vortex Plus 10-qt. air fryer with rotisserie now down at $98.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the 10-quart Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer for $98.33 shipped. Regularly up to $140 these days at Amazon and currently fetching as much as Target, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on this model. The stainless steel and black design is complemented by 7-in-1 functionality including air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, and convection oven features for a truly all-in-one solution. Alongside manual temperature selection up to 400-degrees, it sports a series of one-touch programs for no-brainer cooking on everything from chicken wings and roasted veggies to cinnamon buns and more. It ships with the rotisserie spit and forks, rotisserie fetch tool, rotisserie basket, drip pan, and a pair of cooking pans. More details below.

This slightly larger 12.5-quart Ultrean air fryer oven comes in at $80 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon right now. While it might not be from the beloved Instant brand, it has even more space and delivers a very smilier setup with the included rotisserie hardware for even less.

If you would prefer a multi-cooker with indoor grill and griddle action, we are tracking one of the best prices ever on Ninja’s 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer. Now going for $225 at Amazon, this is up to $125 off the regular price and a great time to score one. It has seven built-in cooking functions and a family-sized layout that can accomodate up to six steaks at a time. Get a closer look right here.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven features:

7-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection oven.

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: All the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with little to no oil. 1400-1600W

QUICK AND EVEN HEATNG: Top heating element with fan ensures optimal cooking and baking performance.

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.

FAST PREHEATING: Cook your meal quickly, and use the included trays to cook multiple meals at once.

