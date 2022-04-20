Ninja’s 7-in-1 Foodi XL Grill Air Fryer hits one of its best prices ever at $225 (up to $125 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo for $224.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350, this is as much as $125 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is currently marked down to $250 at Lowe’s right now and we have only tracked less on Amazon in a single one-day sale last year. This is essentially a grill and griddle combo with built-in air frying action that reaches temperatures up to 500-degrees. Whether it’s for side dishes for your spring and summer cookouts or easy griddle-top breakfasts, it is a notable option with seven built-in cooking functions including “grill, bbq griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.” Ninja touts this one as a family-sized solution with enough space for six steaks, six pancakes, or a whole platter of nachos in one go. Head below for more details.

But if it’s just a simple indoor grill/griddle you’re in the market for, this Mueller Ultra GrillPower comes in at just $30 shipped on Amazon right now. There’s no air fryer here, but if you already have a dedicated option for your oil-free frying, this one is an even more portable solution that will save you a small fortune over today’s lead deal.

Speaking of Ninja, this morning also saw a deep $100 price drop hit on a refurbished DualBrew Specialty Coffee System. This one can handle coffee pods and ground beans alongside its built-in fold away milk frother and now joins ongoing deals on Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer.

Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

NINJA FOODI XL PRO GRIDDLE & GRILL: The XL Pro grill & griddle that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor Grill, Griddle, and Air Fryer.

NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL GRILL*: 500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results**. (*Based on grill grate’s direct heating element **Versus FG500-series grills.)

12” BBQ GRIDDLE: flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots.

