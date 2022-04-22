Magazine subs from $4.50/yr: Sports Illustrated, Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire, more

DiscountMags has now kicked of this weekend’s magazine subscription sale with host of notable multi-year deals from just over $4.50. This is a great chance to score slightly lower prices than our normal sale events by locking in 2, 3, and 4 year subscriptions on titles ranging from Women’s Health, GQ, and Esquire to Sports Illustrated, Bon Appetit, Conde Nast Traveller, Fast Company, Inc, and much more. This sale will be live from now through Monday before the prices will all jump back up. Head below for more details.

As you’re browsing through the DiscountMags multi-year sale, you’ll find pull-down menus for each title to select how many years you want. The price will drop lower with each year you opt in for alongside no tax and the usual free shipping policy.

One standout offer is Sports Illustrated. It will drop to just $12.48 per year with a 4-year subscription, which is a few bucks under the best price we have tracked across 2022. Regularly $20 per year at Amazon and as much as $39 before that, this is the best price available by a long shot.

More on Sports Illustrated magazine:

Sports Illustrated Magazine is one of the leading sports magazines in the world. Every issue features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers. From previews of upcoming seasons to articles detailing the world behind the scenes, Sports Illustrated Magazine offers a one-of-a-kind look at your favorite players and teams.

