Moment’s signature iPhone lenses on sale from $30 alongside MagSafe cases and more

Heading into the weekend, Moment has launched its latest sale across a collection of its popular smartphone photography accessories. Discounting a selection of its popular smartphone cases and lenses, as well as other gear, free shipping is available on orders over $35. If you’re entirely new to the Moment ecosystem, a great way to dive in is with the brand’s MagSafe iPhone 13/mini Clear Case for $39.99. Delivering the first discount to date, this one is down from its usual $50 price tag to mark a 20% savings. Sporting a clear design with built-in MagSafe, this case can be paired with one of Moment’s Drop-in mounts to add a wide range of external lenses (on sale below) to your iPhone. That’s of course on top of adding some protection into the mix while showing off your handset’s design. Head below for more.

Once you have a case locked in, you’ll be able to take advantage of Moment’s signature smartphone lenses which are also included in the sale. All of them are detailed down below, but a personal favorite has to be the Macro 10x Lens at $109.99. Down from $130, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $20 off. This lens will let you take impressive close-up photos with all of the pixels offered by your handset’s main sensor. I reviewed several of the Moment lenses last fall, finding them to be a must-have for anyone who takes smartphone photography seriously.

Moment Lens discounts:

Today’s sale is joined by another notable discount for upgrading your iPhoneography setup. This morning saw the DJI OM 4 SE smartphone gimbal return to the all-time low thanks to its second-ever discount at $99.

Moment MagSafe iPhone 13/mini Clear Case features:

This is the clear case we’ve always wanted. It starts with a thin frame and durable build, providing the daily protection you require. While our scratch resistant coatings keep your case looking fresh. Made from premium polycarbonate with a shock absorbing TPU frame, it’s fully equipped with our proprietary (M)Force magnets for an even better MagSafe experience. Protect your phone and show your colors with the all new Clear Case from Moment for iPhone 13.

