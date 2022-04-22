Samsung Galaxy S21 5G sees 1-day discount in Woot refurbished sale at $505 (Save $295)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. A top pick this time around falls to the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB at $504.99. Down from the original $800 price tag, this is the second-best price of the year and lowest since February at $295 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty, head below for more.

As for other ways to get in on the unlocked Android game, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts up for grabs in Woot’s 1-day sale. You’ll find a collection of previous-generation handsets in certified refurbished condition, all of which are backed by the same warranty above. Ranging from some previous flagships to even more affordable models for family members who don’t need the latest and great, be sure to check out everything before the sale ends.

Regardless of which handset you decide to go with, be it Motorola’s flagship or entry-level device, be sure to check out all of the best discounted app and game deals up for grabs. In our latest roundup, you’ll find a collection of different ways to load up your Android smartphone with some new programs and experiences without paying full price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

