Samsung Galaxy S21 5G sees 1-day discount in Woot refurbished sale at $505 (Save $295)

Blair Altland -
AndroidwootSamsung
Today only From $139

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. A top pick this time around falls to the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB at $504.99. Down from the original $800 price tag, this is the second-best price of the year and lowest since February at $295 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty, head below for more.

As for other ways to get in on the unlocked Android game, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts up for grabs in Woot’s 1-day sale. You’ll find a collection of previous-generation handsets in certified refurbished condition, all of which are backed by the same warranty above. Ranging from some previous flagships to even more affordable models for family members who don’t need the latest and great, be sure to check out everything before the sale ends.

Regardless of which handset you decide to go with, be it Motorola’s flagship or entry-level device, be sure to check out all of the best discounted app and game deals up for grabs. In our latest roundup, you’ll find a collection of different ways to load up your Android smartphone with some new programs and experiences without paying full price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features:

Never let a moment be missed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Smartphone, which features a triple camera system and a host of pro-grade AI-supported technologies. The 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses can capture a wide variety of still image types, while also allowing you to capture videos at up to 8K. With 8K video support, you can use the 8K Video Snap feature to pull out 33MP hi-res frames from within clips, so you can ensure that you never miss a chance of saving and sharing specific moments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $80 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic starti...
Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $66 Amazon disc...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable just be...
Save 22% on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $549
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your ...
Save 29% on the eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24
Save up to 18% on Definitive Technology Speakers
Alienware’s high-end desktop is $400 off with RX ...
Load more...
Show More Comments