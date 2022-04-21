Android app deals of the day: Zenge, Reminder Pro, X Launcher Pro, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s most notable Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. But before you check those out, head over to our Google hub for offers on its latest latest Nest cameras, the smart home Hub displays, and the Nest Thermostat. As for the apps, our price drops are headlined by titles like Zenge, Reminder Pro, DISTRAINT 2, the Sequence [2], X Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by host of solid price drops on Google smart home gear. We have new 2022 lows on Google’s latest Nest cameras as well as offers on its Hub smart home displays, and the Nest Thermostat at $100. Just be sure to also scope out deals on Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo and the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch as well. Then dive into our add-on offers like these Lexar microSD cards from under $5 each, Anker’s mini Android projectors, and everything in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game, telling the story of Eon – a lonely journeyman who’s stuck between the worlds and time. Game is intended to be a relaxing experience, thus there are no points, stars, tutorials, move counters, in game shops or any other distractors. Just pure, immersive journey with Eon, told through gorgeous art and music.

