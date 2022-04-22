Store your new yard tools in a ShelterLogic Shed-in-a-Box at its new 2022 low of $187 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the ShelterLogic 8x8x8-foot Shed-in-a-Box All Season Outdoor Storage Shed for $186.70 shipped. Normally listed for $249, this 25% discount marks a new 2022 low price. Made from an all-steel frame, this shed is made to last. The grey cover is made from a triple-layer ripstop that is waterproof and UV-resistant to withstand the elements. Using ratchets, you will set the tension so the cover is “drum tight” and looks neat. The metal frame is also powder-coated to resist rusting. This shed is perfect for those looking to store large yard equipment outside and keep them out of the weather. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Bravindew Storage Tent for $86. Large enough to store two adult bikes with some spare space, this tent is smaller but just as effective. Bike storage is the main selling point of this storage tent due to the smaller 6x3x6-foot size. You can toss some yard equipment in there but not a riding lawnmower.

Today only, you can save on Greenworks outdoor electric tools from $59. Leading these deals is the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $291. This is a new 2022 low price as well as being the lowest price we’ve seen since Summer 2020. Be sure to also check out the Govee Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4-probe Meat Thermometer at its new low price of $51.50.

ShelterLogic Shed-in-a-Box features:

The advanced engineered triple-layer ripstop polyethylene cover is built to stand up to the harshest elements. It is heat-sealed, not stitched, for superior waterproofing and UV-treated inside and out to resist fading, aging and staining for a beautiful look for years to come. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends this fabric as an effective UV protectant.

Patented SHELTERLOCK stabilizers means the SHED-IN-A-BOX is rock solid. This stable and durable shelter will protect anything you need to store year-round.

Loose and flapping covers are a thing of the past with the SHED-IN-A-BOX. The Ratchet Tite cover tensioning system ensures a drum tight cover and door-panel connection to shelter frame. Quality ratchet and web strap components keep cover tight and neat looking.

