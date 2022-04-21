Govee’s Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4-probe Meat Thermometer reaches new low at $51.50

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $51.49 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $100, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by about $4. Using the Govee Home app, you can make sure you grill the steaks to the right temperature for your guests. Preset temperatures ranges can be monitored and you will receive notifications if the measured temperature dips above or below. With the four probes, you can monitor up to four different temperatures ranges for different types of meat. Lasting up to 40 hours on a single charge, Govee’s meat thermometer will last many cooks. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the YIOU Wireless Meat Thermometer with 4-probes for $43.51 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the Govee unit, this one comes with its own handheld wireless unit for monitoring temperatures. The 500-foot range means you can hang out with others while your food is cooking and stay aware. One feature of the YIOU unit is the color-coordinated temperature probes for quickly identifying which probe corresponds to what temperature.

Bring Texas-style BBQ to your cookout with the Char-Griller Pro Charcoal Grill at $153. You get 830-square inches of total cooking space alongside a built-in side-mounted firebox. Today only, save on the Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Convection Oven for $90 from Woot. This air fry convection oven even doubles as a toaster with enough space for a 13-inch pizza.

Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Unlimited Remotely Monitor Temperature: With this WiFi meat thermometer, you can remotely keep track of the meat temperature anywhere, anytime. Monitor the food anywhere anytime by a phone, no need to worry about overcooking any more.

Food Grade Precise Probes: Our smart WiFi meat thermometer features 4 probes with ±1.8°F/1°C accuracy and The measuring range is between 32°- 572°F. 4 probes allowing you to monitor multiple food temperatures.Suitable for smoking, grilling, BBQ, oven.

Lasts Up to 40H at Full Charge: Our wireless meat thermometer comes with 3000mAh rechargeable battery, about 20-40 uses per charge, make your meat thermometer for oven last longer with our convenient eco-friendly lithium battery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!