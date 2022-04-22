Greenworks 40V electric lawn tool sale takes up to 33% off for Earth Day (2022 lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric tools just in time for spring. Leading the pack this time around is the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $291. Down from $399, today’s offer amounts to $108 in savings while marking a new 2022 low. This is also the best we’ve seen since back in the summer of 2020. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil ahead of this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 45 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Alongside the more flagship-caliber mower, today’s sale also includes a selection of other ways to get your lawn ready for company this spring. All ditching gas and oil while delivering the best prices of the year, you’ll find string trimmers, leaf blowers, more affordable mowers, and spare batteries for upgrading existing tools. Just be sure to check out everything right here or peruse our top picks below.

Greenworks Gold Box highlights:

Amongst all of the other markdowns in our Green Deals guide, be sure to go check out the exclusive discount we’ve partnered with Bird to deliver on its new V-frame e-bike. Sporting a 50-mile range, it is on sale for the very first time following a $200 discount.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done.

