Vitamix FoodCycler home indoor composter now $94 off for Earth Day at $306 shipped

As our Earth Day celebration continues, Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler home indoor composter for $305.99 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently marked down to $325 directly from Vitamix, today’s deal is up to $94 off and within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked this year outside of a limited one-day offer. This one delivers useable fertilizer in hours from most table and refrigerator scraps (“fruit cores, vegetable peels, dairy, chicken bones, and more. The carbon filter lid eliminates odors, allowing you to keep it just about anywhere in your home with an outlet – it only takes up about a cubic foot of space. Vitamix says its 2L capacity “cuts down the volume of food waste by up to 90%.” More details below.

With warmer weather rolling around, you might find it easier (and certainly more affordable) to just grab a nice outdoor composter instead. Miracle-Gro makes a notable option starting at under $75 shipped with a 18.5 Gallon capacity and a size that will also work good on “your balcony, porch, patio, or rooftop garden.”

Speaking of eco-friendly price drops, simplehuman launched a 24-hour Earth day sale and you’ll find plenty of Greenworks lawn tools on sale in today’s Gold Box with new 2022 lows. Starting from $59, there’s up to 33% in savings to be had on its electric tools including lawn mowers, chainsaw kits, leaf blowers, trimmers, and more.

Dive into our home goods deal hub for more price drops on household essentials and kitchen gear.

Vitamix FoodCycler features:

Fits almost anywhere—just need one cubic foot of space and a power outlet. Simply place food scraps into the bucket, press the button, and relax. The FoodCycler FC-50 breaks down food waste into a tenth of its original volume and creates a nutrient-rich fertilizer you can mix into your soil. And the best part? The carbon filtration system eliminates odors, making it perfect for indoor use.

