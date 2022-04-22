simplehuman 24-hr. Earth Day deal knocks $50 off its voice/motion-activated trash can bundle

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, simplehuman is now offering a rare deal on its voice and motion-activated dual compartment rectangular sensor can and compost caddy at $250 shipped. Regularly $300, this is an exclusive one-day $50 price drop on the special Earth Day bundle. Combining its 58L dual compartment trash can with motion activation alongside the ability to just say “Open Can,” it delivers a pair of compartments to separate garbage and recyclables alongside the side-mounted removable composting caddy included in today’s bundle. The blue inner buckets are made with “100% post-consumer recycled plastic” and join simplehuman’s usual steel exterior for a classy and environmentally-conscious approach. More details below. 

If the voice-activated trash can seems like a bit much for your needs, Amazon makes a brushed stainless steel model with the foot pedal opening for $35 shipped. It’s certainly not in the same league as the gorgeous simplehuman model in terms of looks and functionality, but it does deliver a stainless, hands-fry solution to your space nonetheless, and for a whole lot less. 

simplehuman Earth Day dual compartment sensor can features:

Our dual compartment option makes sorting trash look good! Each side has a generous capacity, and emptying is easy with a plastic bucket on the recycling side and a liner pocket in the trash compartment. We have a custom fit liner for every can we make (that’s a lot of cans). They’re extra-thick and double-seamed. No slipping, leaking, or ripping — and they stay neatly hidden under the lid.

