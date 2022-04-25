OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide Mother’s Day sale: iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more

OtterBox is launching its latest sitewide sale today in honor of Mother’s Day, taking 20% off nearly its entire collection of iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe accessories, and much more. Shipping is free in orders over $70. Marking the first time we’ve seen this kind of promotion since back in January, today’s sale will be live through the end of the month and matches the best prices we’ve seen this year on most of the lot. Though our top pick is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $47.96. Down from the usual $60 going rate, this is $12 in savings and the best price in months. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Launching last fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage. Not to mention, MagSafe compatibility to round out the package as well as several different styles.

Though if the lead style isn’t quite the look you’re hoping to pull off with your new iPhone 13, or any other device for that matter, be sure to dive into all of the other deals right here. Throughout the flash sale those same 20% in saving apply to deliver deals on gear for all of Apple’s latest handsets alongside new Samsung additions and more. So whether you’re looking to get mom a new cover or just accessorize your own handset, there are plenty of ways to save.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ features: 

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 Pro with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

