OtterBox launches new iPhone 13 cases with rugged builds, MagSafe, more

Today, OtterBox is expanding its collection of MagSafe accessories alongside the debut of new iPhone 13 series covers. Ranging from more streamlined offerings with MagSafe to the signature rugged stylings to help protect your device, there are six unique models available across the lineup, which come in various colors. Head below for a closer look at the new OtterBox iPhone 13 case lineup.

OtterBox showcases new iPhone 13 case lineup

After seeing an extensive list of other iPhone 13 series cases go live this week, the folks at OtterBox are finally ready to get in on the action themselves. In what some may consider as saving the best for last, these popular offerings all arrive with the usual OtterBox protection, which is to say these are more rugged than your average slim cover.

Spread across two different main series, there are now six different OtterBox case styles available across the lineup of new phones, from the compact iPhone 13 mini all the way up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You’re also looking at the inclusion of MagSafe features across many of the releases.

On the more rugged side of things, there’s the Defender series which arrives in a standard offer to complement its Defender XT and Defender Pro stylings. Pricing across this side of the lineup enters at $59.95, and goes up from there depending on which size handset you order and whether you go with one of the more premium rugged case versions or not.

Over on the more streamlined, yet still protective side of the OtterBox iPhone 13 case lineup is the Symmetry series. There’s the more basic offering that clocks in at $49.95. This is accompanied by the Symmetry Series+ Clear and Symmetry Series+ Antimicrobial editions. These aren’t quite as robust as the Defender counterparts but deliver much of the same MagSafe support.

Alongside its new lineup of iPhone 13 cases, OtterBox is also rolling out a new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. This one arrives with a similar design to other models on the market, delivering a main 7.5W MagSafe mount that rests above a secondary 5W Qi charging pad geared for earbuds and the like. Around the back, there’s a USB-A port and mount to bring in your existing Apple Watch charging puck to complete the 3-in-1 design.

While not yet available for purchase, it’ll be launching in the near future and arrives with a $79.95 price tag. There are several styles of the 3-in-1 MagSafe stand available.

