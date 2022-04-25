D’Addario’s Guitar Multi-Tool hits one of its best prices ever on Amazon at $11 (Reg. up to $23)

Amazon is now offering D’Addario Guitar Multi-Tool for $10.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly just under $23 directly from D’Addario, it more recently sits in the $14.50 range at Amazon and is now at the second-best price we have tracked there. Today’s deal is also the lowest we can find, $4 under the Sweetwater listing, and a 2022 Amazon low. This 10-in-1 tool features a series of fractional and metric hex keys as well as two Philips screwdrivers in a fold-out unit. A notable option to have in your guitar bag for at home or when out and about, it is made of “heat-treated S2 steel” and “provides the tools needed for most standard adjustments on your guitar and bass.” More details below.

There are really aren’t very many comparable tools out there for less, and especially so from brand’s with a pedigree like D’Addario. But if you’re looking for something more on the string utility side of things, the Powered Guitar String tool at $9.50 Prime shipped might be worth a look. It delivers a cutter to get rid of excess coming off your tuning pegs as well as a winder and a bridge pin puller for even less than the more maintenance-related option above.

And while we are talking music, hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the brand new FLKey keyboard from Novation. Then dive into our launch coverage of AKAI’s latest MPK Mini Play MK3 variant and the wild new Teenage Engineering TX-6 – a combo interface and mixer with a built-in synthesizer and sequencer in a CNC aluminum case.

D’Addario Guitar Multi-Tool features:

10-In-1 multi-tool

US and metric sizes featuring:

3 fractional hex keys (0.05, 1/8, 3/16)

4 metric hex keys (1.5mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm)

2 Phillips screwdriver

