Teenage Engineering intros magical new Mac/iOS TX-6 audio interface synth combo

Teenage Engineering just introduced its latest creation, a portable audio interface and mixer known as the TX-6. The brand is well known for its quirky boutique tech products, not unlike the fantastic Pocket Operator synthesizers, the powerful OP-Z music maker and video sequencer, and the modular PO-series synths we reviewed previously. But its latest creation takes the wonderful Teenage Engineering creation prowess to a battery-powered portable sound mixer that doubles as an audio interface with six inputs, iOS compatibility, and loads of interesting tricks up its sleeve. Head below for a closer look.

TE TX-6 portable audio interface and mixer

The TX-6 portable audio interface and mixer delivers that minimalist, almost toy-like look that has made the brand internet famous and beyond while packing in some serious tech. It delivers a six channel mixer with a multi-channel audio interface that’s MFi certified alongside a built-in synthesizer and even a tuner:

TX–6 is our ultra-portable, battery-powered mixer and multi-channel audio interface. comparable to larger units, but with even more tech packed into one sturdy little machine…mix 6 stereo input channels, use tempo sync, discover the internal synthesizer and sequencer or use the built-in tuner. MFi compatibility even lets you connect to your iOS devices.

This is Teenage Engineering after all, so this little thing is much more than just a mixer and portable audio interface. It also functions as a portable synthesizer and sequencer with four oscillator waveforms and four synthesized drum sounds alongside right built-in effects: reverb, chorus and delay, freeze, tape, filter, and distortion.

TX–6 is encased in CNC aluminum with 2k molding, the expected custom-made encoders and faders, and custom PCB, all of which are “engineered for portability.” As someone who has a number of the brand’s creations laying around the studio, I can assure you the build is going to be a real highlight here.

From there you’ll find wireless connectivity:

…with BLE, you can use TX–6 as a wireless controller for other BLE midi devices or trigger and sync the internal synth and sequencer from other sources.

You can even use the little machine as a DJing rig:

…turn TX–6 on its side and use it as a dj mixer. turn channel 1 into a fader to crossfade between the channel 5 and 6 so you can fade or cut between the two.

The new Teenage Engineering TX-6 mixer and portable audio interface is now available for purchase at $1,199.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well that’s certainly not cheap, but none of the brand’s magical little machines ever really are. This thing, as we mentioned above, is clearly much more than any typical audio interface on the market and should really be described as more of an all-in-one music making lifestyle machine if you ask me. With audio inputs, built-in sound generators, what appears to be (and likely is) a wonderful build quality, I almost hate to say it, but the TX-6 is probably worth every penny for folks that can appreciate this kind of thing.

