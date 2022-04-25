LEGO reportedly launching new 1,500-piece Great Pyramid of Giza set this summer

Last year saw the LEGO Group expand its Architecture line to assemble a new Taj Mahal set. Now a year later, it’s looking like we’ll be seeing all seven of the Wonders of the World get the brick-built treatment. Slated to arrive in June, LEGO is journeying to Egypt to launch a new Pyramid of Giza (21058) set that is in the works with nearly 1,500 pieces. All of the details on what to expect are down below.

LEGO Pyramid of Giza in the works for June release

The LEGO Group’s Architecture theme is one of the more popular lineups of sets for older builders, but has taken a back seat in the collection as of last. Following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skylines series took a 1-year hiatus following a more limited relaunch at the beginning of the year. Now, a new set is slated to be joining the lineup this summer.

Arriving as LEGO set number 21058, the upcoming Great Pyramid of Giza kit will be only the second Architecture build of the year. As of now, not all too much is known about what we can expect from the Egyptian landmark and Wonder of the World finally getting the brick-built treatment, but 9to5Toys can confirm tidbits about the upcoming build following a listing going live on German retailer Wagner’s.

For starters, the LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza will arrive at the $129.99 price point when it launches on June 1. That puts it in line as a more affordable recreation of the landmark rather than a definitive and ultra display-worthy model. So think more of last year’s Taj Mahal than the Creator Expert Colosseum we saw back in 2020. In much of the same style as last year’s recreation, there will be a black display base at the bottom of the build with The Great Pyramid of Giza printed along the front.

The same 30-stud by 30-stud foundation will likely be used once again to keep things in the same kind of scale. Even though there is no mention of Wonders of the World sub-theme being brought into the Architecture lineup, it makes sense that the LEGO Group would keep the kits similar, even if the builds are only linked in theory and not being part of a distinct series.

That price point also earns the latest LEGO Architecture set 1,476 pieces. This will likely mean that the kit will be packed with smaller elements to achieve the distinct, blocky look of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Despite the listing going live early, no images have surfaced as of yet.

As far as how those nearly 1,500 pieces are going to be put to use specifically, expect to see a purely display-focused model. There likely won’t be any interior elements to speak of period, with all of the bricks going towards a detailed recreation of the exterior. And no, this isn’t going to be a Moon Knight set as fitting as it would be for the LEGO Group to release a kit centered around the latest Disney+ Marvel series.

9to5Toys’ Take

It seems like a long time coming that the LEGO Group would be rolling out a Wonders of the World series in its Architecture theme, and the upcoming Great Pyramid of Giza all but confirms that we’ll be seeing an annual addition to the lineup. Last year’s Taj Mahal was a big hit with our readers in particular, and so it makes sense to be launching what will likely be the other six each year for the foreseeable future.

And as a concert, I love the idea of a LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza 21058 set – whether or not this one will end up being a hit or a miss will likely come down to what techniques are used to recreate the landmark. There are certainly enough bricks to do the location justice with neatly 1,500 pieces, but whether it’s just a flat pyramid or there’s some real textured greebles thrown into the sides remains to be seen.

Image Source: berXpert on Flickr

