Play original NES/Famicom games on-the-go with My Arcade’s handheld at $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the My Arcade Retro Champ for NES and Famicom games at $85 shipped. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches directly from My Arcade, this is a rare price drop, a new 2022 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. A wonderful option for collector’s and retro game fans, it is essentially a portable handheld console that is compatible with all original NES and Famicom game cartridges. It delivers a 7-inch full color display, a built-in cleaning kit for “proper care” of said cartridges, and up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Compatible with the brand’s Super GamePad wireless controllers and carrying an integrated kickstand, it also features HDMI out so you can link it up the big screen as well. More details below. 

Speaking of retro-style handhelds, we are still tracking a notable price drop on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda console. Regularly $50 and including built-in copies of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (as well as some classic Game & Watch fun), you can now land this one in your collection for $42.50. Get a closer look right here

And while we are on the subject, the Arcade1Up deals have been flying lately. A leader in the retro-style arcade remake game, Arcade1Up makes plenty of the best options out there, from its 3/4-size stand-up cabinets to the countertop-ready models, and you’ll find loads of deals across its lineup right now starting from $80 in our previous roundup

My Arcade Retro Champ features:

The Retro Champ console breathes new life into retro gamers’ NES and Famicom cartridges without the need for a legacy console. My Arcade’s® new console includes a built-in 7″ screen that allows for portable play with 3-5 hours of playtime via the built-in rechargeable battery. Retro gamers looking to play from the comfort of their couches can connect the Retro Champ to their TV via the console’s HDMI output and pair with My Arcade wireless controllers (sold separately). Also included is a built-in cartridge cleaning kit – no more blowing on cartridges!

