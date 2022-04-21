Arcade1Up deals from $80: Turtles in Time $150 off, Marvel 2 Player Countercade, more

Update: GameStop and Best Buy are now offering the Arcade1Up Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet with riser for $549.99 shipped. Down from the regular $700 price tag, this is matching our previous mention and well under the $700 price at Walmart where it ships with the matching stool. More details in our launch coverage.
GameStop is now offering some notable deals on Arcade1Up Countercade machines starting from $80. You can score the Arcade1Up Marvel Superheroes 2 Player Countercade for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, currently on sale for $170 at Best Buy, and going for more than $200 at Walmart, this is $30 under our previous mention and up to $80 in savings. This one includes Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom all with 2-player action. You’re looking at an 8-inch display surrounded by Marvel marquee art as well as a built-in headphone jack and “full-size” arcade controls making for a perfect fit in a game room without taking up as much space as the upright 3/4-scale cabinets. Head below for even more Countercade and Arcade1Up deals.
More Arcade1Up deals:
- Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 $249 (Reg. $315+) | Walmart
- Ms. PAC-MAN Countercade $80 (Reg. $128) | GameStop
- In-store only
- Super PAC-MAN Countercade $120 (Reg. $180) | GameStop
- Pong 2 Player Countercade $150 (Reg. $230) | GameStop
- NBA Jam Player Countercade $150 (Reg. $230) | GameStop
- Mortal Kombat 2 Player Countercade $150 (Reg. $230) | GameStop
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day with Riser $550 (Reg. $700) | Walmart
- The Simpsons 4-Player Wi-Fi Enabled from $400 ($130 off) | Walmart
- Ms. Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table $500 (Reg. $700) | Amazon
Then go check out New Wave’s latest Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines before you dive into our hands-on review of the brand’s 1/16 scale 1942 RepliCades.
Arcade1Up Marvel Superheroes Countercade features:
Attention: mighty masses of Marvel fans! Yes, it’s time to punch, kick, fly, blast, claw, and oh-so-much-more to your hero heart’s content. Packed into this superhuman deluxe counter-cade: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom! Grab a friend, step up to the counter, and it’s game on. Arcade1Up’s new 2 PLAYER counter-cades are here!
