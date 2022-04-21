Arcade1Up deals from $80: Turtles in Time $150 off, Marvel 2 Player Countercade, more

Update: GameStop and Best Buy are now offering the Arcade1Up Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet with riser for $549.99 shipped. Down from the regular $700 price tag, this is matching our previous mention and well under the $700 price at Walmart where it ships with the matching stool. More details in our launch coverage.

GameStop is now offering some notable deals on Arcade1Up Countercade machines starting from $80. You can score the Arcade1Up Marvel Superheroes 2 Player Countercade for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, currently on sale for $170 at Best Buy, and going for more than $200 at Walmart, this is $30 under our previous mention and up to $80 in savings. This one includes Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom all with 2-player action. You’re looking at an 8-inch display surrounded by Marvel marquee art as well as a built-in headphone jack and “full-size” arcade controls making for a perfect fit in a game room without taking up as much space as the upright 3/4-scale cabinets. Head below for even more Countercade and Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Then go check out New Wave’s latest Space Ace and Dragon’s Lair mini arcade machines before you dive into our hands-on review of the brand’s 1/16 scale 1942 RepliCades.

Arcade1Up Marvel Superheroes Countercade features:

Attention: mighty masses of Marvel fans! Yes, it’s time to punch, kick, fly, blast, claw, and oh-so-much-more to your hero heart’s content. Packed into this superhuman deluxe counter-cade: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom! Grab a friend, step up to the counter, and it’s game on. Arcade1Up’s new 2 PLAYER counter-cades are here!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!