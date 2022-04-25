Philips Hue’s latest dimmable smart bulb works with Bluetooth and Zigbee at $10 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, this is matching the all-time low set last back in January at 33% off. Delivering the perfect solution to get in on the benefits of the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 smart bulb works by itself or with the brand’s stable of smart home accessories. Its Bluetooth connectivity means you can pair it right to your phone to adjust brightness or status, as well as to Echo and Nest speakers and displays for voice control. Then there’s the Zigbee support, which brings HomeKit into the mix alongside advanced scheduling and automation support.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value out there for a smart bulb. Not only is Philips Hue one of the most reliable brands out there, but the versatility of the bulb is going to far outclass what you’ll find from the competition. So whether you’re just getting started with the Hue ecosystem or need to convert yet another light over to the smart side of things, this discounted dimmable bulb can fit into your setup.

For other ways to upgrade your Siri setup, Level’s streamlined Touch HomeKit Smart Lock just hit its second-best price to date. Delivering five different ways to unlock, the $62 discount goes a long way to drop this stealth front door upgrade down to $267.

Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. secure smart lighting ecosystem.

