Level’s streamlined Touch HomeKit Smart Lock features 5 ways to unlock at $267 (Reg. $329)

Amazon now offers the Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock for $267.10 shipped. Down from the usual $329 price tag it typically fetches, today’s offer delivers the second-best discount yet at $62 off. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

Elsewhere in our smart home guide to start the week, you’ll find a collection of more Alexa-focused accessories up for grabs. Leading the way we have Amazon’s latest Echo Dot falls to new all-time low at $28 to complement the rare price cut on Blink’s new Video Doorbell and its porch pirate protection features at $40.

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

