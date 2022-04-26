Anker’s versatile PowerHouse II 400 power station drops to $240 for spring (Save $220)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 shipped when code 0T3YTTO9 has been applied at checkout. Matching the best price of the year at $220 off, this is down from the usual $460 price tag for the first time since back in February. Packing 389Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 400 is an ideal solution to keeping gear online during power outages, or while camping and tailgating thanks to its 300W power output. When it comes to actually charging up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more. Our hands-on review offers some additional insight, too. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with less power will want to check out the PowerHouse 200 from Anker instead. This one is currently sitting at $230 via Amazon and delivers a similar on-the-go power station, just with a smaller 213Wh battery at the center. That’s still a full AC outlet and USB-C PD port, but in a more portable package that even integrates a handle on the top.

Then be sure to go check out Anker’s latest portable power station that was just revealed earlier in the month. Its all-new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet, sporting a massive internal battery to complement the arsenal of 13 different outlets. So if the lead deal isn’t going to cut it for your power needs and you’ll want something even more impressive to keep the campsite or tailgate running, this is worth a look now that it’s up for pre-order.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 features:

The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh) 23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times. With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time. PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

