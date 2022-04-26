CRKT’s Defense Key Tool with Philips screwdriver now slides on your key ring for $7 (30% off)

Justin Kahn
AmazonToolsCRKT
30% off $7

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool for $7.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, it has more recently been in the $9 and $10 range there with today’s deal slightly below our previous mention and coming within about $0.10 of the limited Amazon all-time low price. This is 30% below the listing directly from CRKT right now (not including the additional shipping fee there) and the best price we can find. Alongside of the Philips screwdriver head on the bottom, this EDC-ready gadget is described as a key ring defense tool with a what CRKT refers to as a balanced handle and secure grip. “Cleverly disguised as an innocuous key, the ergonomic handle and pointed end come in strong when a situation heats up.” More details below. 

Another notable option for your keychain is the Kershaw PT-1. This compact multifunction tool delivers a stainless steel construction with a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver, mini pry bar action, and a lanyard hole/key ring connection for even less at $5.50 Prime shipped

Alongside this ongoing deal on Gerber’s Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool Pliers, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the new  eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo from Bellroy as well. Combining a leather key holder with the brand’s “100% hardened” stainless steel and finger print-resistant 4-in-1 tool, it also houses a flathead screwdriver, small flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, and a box cutter.Get a closer look right here

CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool features:

  • Convenient Use: Key ring for quick access
  • Ergonomics: Handle is well balanced and provides a secure grip
  • Designed by James Williams in Vass, North Carolina
  • CRKT accessories have a one-year limited warranty against defects in material or manufacturing, see company site for details

