New 2022 Amazon low just hit Gerber’s Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool Pliers at $27

Amazon is offering the Gerber Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Multi-Tool Pliers for $27.10 shipped. Regularly $35, it more typically sells between $30 and $32 with today’s deal being the lowest price we have tracked all year at Amazon. It also the best listing we have seen on Amazon outside of the Black Friday season offers in nearly a year. Among the most popular options on Amazon in its class, it deliver a 15-in-1 setup including a wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler alongside the spring-loaded needle nose pliers, bottle opener, scissors, serrated blade, and more. The EDC-ready multi-tool also comes with a lanyard hole and a pocket clip. More details below.

If you can make do or would prefer a smaller miniature solution, take a look at Gerber’s Dime Multi-Tool. It sells for $18.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one drops down to ten built-in tools, including stainless steel pliers, wire cutters, a fine edge blade, spring-loaded scissors, flathead screwdriver, crosshead driver, tweezers and file, but will deliver a perfectly capable Gerber option to your EDC for less.

Today we also spotted a rare deal on D’Addario’s Guitar Multi-Tool for all of you players out there, or if you known someone who is. Regularly $23, it is now down at one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon at just over $11 Prime shipped. Head over to our deal coverage for more details and the spec breakdown.

Gerber Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Multi-Tool Pliers features:

While still up to the challenge of the professional tradesman, the slimmer design and focused tool pack are ideal for EDC user

Successful features of the Suspension remain: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded jaws

New features to the Suspension-NXT include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler

The needle nose pliers are spring-loaded to lessen hand fatigue for the user

