Sennheiser brings adaptive noise cancellation to all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds, pre-order now

Sennheiser is now announcing the latest addition to the MOMENTUM series, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. As Sennheiser puts it, “the earbuds offer a range of technologies and features that take the listening experience to a new level.” Pre-orders are open now with shipping set to begin May 10, 2022.

As with any product, a new addition to an existing product line needs to surpass the previous version. Sennheiser claims to have done just that with the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3. Centered around its True Response transducer, which is based on a dynamic 7mm driver manufactured in Germany, these earbuds will be capable of delivering “deep bass, natural mids, and detailed highs.” However, everyone hears things differently, it’s just how it works. Sennheiser has created the Sound Personalization feature which guides users through a listening setup to tune the sound to be perfect for anyone. Further tuning of the EQ can be done in the Smart Control app. These personalized tuning features allow the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 to be the perfect pair of earbuds for anyone.

Image Credit: Sennheiser

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds also support the AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive audio codecs which help to increase compatibility and decrease audio latency. A new change to these earbuds is each one features three microphones to ensure you are heard clearly when talking with friends and family on calls. Touch control on the earbuds can be customized to the user’s preference to make navigating audio and summoning a voice assistant just a tap away.

Adaptive Noise Cancellation and design

Sennheiser says they designed the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for everyday life. To this point, Sennheiser has introduced Adaptive Noise Cancellation. The earbuds will monitor the sounds coming from your surroundings and will react accordingly to let you focus on your call or music. For those moments when you need to be in the moment and aware, you can either disable the noise cancellation or enable transparency mode, all at the touch of a button.

Image Credit: Sennheiser

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are specifically designed so that they remain comfortable to wear even after hours of use. They will come with several silicone pads to let you choose which fit is best for you. The earbuds are also rated to IPX4, which means they can handle splashes and can be worn while running in the rain or even while working out. Battery life is expected to be seven hours that can be further expanded to 28 hours with the case, a total of 35 hours. The case even supports wireless charging so you can set it and forget it.

Availability

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 can be pre-ordered now from Sennheiser directly at the MSRP of $249.95 with orders shipping and general availability opening on May 10, 2022.

Image Credit: Sennheiser

9to5Toys’ Take

Sennheiser is on a roll. It announced the new SPORT True Wireless earbuds last week, and now this new addition to the MOMENTUM lineup. As I mentioned in that post, there are a lot of technologies and features with these earbuds that sound really interesting, but we will have to wait on reviews to find out how useful they really are. On another note, I do like the minimalistic design of these earbuds and cases.

