Sennheiser announces SPORT True Wireless Earbuds — pre-order now for May shipping

Sennheiser has introduced the new SPORT True Wireless earbuds designed for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. The secure and customizable fit of the SPORT True Wireless means it’s ready for even the most active challenges. Pre-orders are now open.

Designed and engineered in Germany, the Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless is powered by 7mm dynamic drivers that deliver “full bass and superior clarity without distortion – even at high volumes.” While there have been wireless earbuds designed for exercising, the SPORT True Wireless has some advantages. The unique Adaptable Acoustic feature Sennheiser implemented allows you to choose either open or closed ear adapters. When you pair the open ear adapters with the Aware EQ setting, you will hear less body-borne noise such as your heartbeat or footsteps and more environmental sounds. This will let you have better situational awareness while out and about. If instead you’re working out and want to tune out the outside world, you can use the closed ear adapter and Focus EQ settings.

Those Focus and Aware EQ settings are located within the Sennheiser Smart Control App. Using this app, you can create your own, fully customizable presets using the Sound Check feature. These earbuds also feature soft-touch controls that can be configured to the user’s preference. Access audio navigation and your voice assistant at a tap. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity is paired with support for the SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs to make it easy to stay connected to mobiles devices, smartwatches, and more.

The SPORT True Wireless is IP54 rated, meaning it can handle dust and splashes. This means you can go running in the rain, sweat, and work out on the beach without having to worry about your earbuds. When it comes to ear fit, Sennheiser gives users three different ear adapter sizes and four different ear fins that ensure these buds stay in your ears. Battery life is stated to be nine hours, with an additional 18 hours with the charging case. That makes a total life of 27 hours before needing to recharge everything.

Sennheiser has opened pre-orders of the SPORT True Wireless earbuds at an MSRP of $129.95. Place your order now, and units are expected to begin shipping on May 3, 2022. You can pre-order the earbuds on Amazon and from Sennheiser directly.

I have never personally tried any Sennheiser products, mostly because I don’t get new headphones very often and I’ve never had the money to get higher-end headphones. However, these new earbuds from Sennheiser look like a compelling offer for those who like to listen to music while running or working out. I’m really interested in how the open and closed ear adapters work with the EQ settings, but we’ll have to wait for reviews to find out.

