Perfect medium rare awaits with ThermoPro’s Digital Meat Thermometer at $9.50 (Reg. $18+)

Intek (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro TP03B Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $9.49 with code CVN9OZFA at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, it has most recently sold for around $18 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a few bucks below the prices we saw on ThermoPro models in the recent Amazon Gold Box sale. If you’re looking for a no-frills option to ensure the steaks are cooked to the perfect temperature this spring and summer, ThermoPro is a notable option, and especially so at this price. The backlit display and 3.9-inch food-grade stainless steel probe delivers an internal temperature readout of your meal within 3 to 5 seconds. A notable option when using the oven or during your BBQs this season and next, it also sports a magnetic back as well as a hook so you can store it on the fridge or just about anywhere else. More details below.

There are few comparable models on Amazon for slightly less than today’s lead deal, but none that are even nearly as popular or from a brand as trusted as ThermoPro. As we mentioned above, if you’re the market for a simple solution that won’t break the bank, the TP03B is a solid option at under $9.50 Prime shipped.

To go along with your new thermometer, take a closer look at the deal we just spotted on Royal Gourmet’s offset smoker. Alongside the new all-time low $129 price tag, this model can grill, smoke, or sear your meats and veggies all summer long. Just keep in mind it also comes with a lid-mounted thermometer, so you might not even need a seperate unit if you take this route. All of the details you need are right here.

ThermoPro TP03B Meat Thermometer:

Super-fast: Instant reading thermometer with backlight features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe gets temp readout within 3-5 seconds with high precision sensor

Accurate readout: Cooking thermometer with temp range of -58 ~ 572 degree Fahrenheit (-50 ~ 300 degree Celsius); accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Perfect for indoor outdoor cooking, grilling, BBQ and so on

Easy to use: Kitchen thermometer with foldable probe design folds away easily and locks into base for portability; Magnetic back and hook allows for convenient storage

