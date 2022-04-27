Amazon dishes up a $150 price drop on Calphalon’s high-end 12-function oven at $200

Amazon is now offering Calphalon Performance Convection Oven with Turbo Convection for $199.99 shipped after you clip the $150 on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this is up to $150 under the most recent going rate, $100 below the price we were tracking for most of 2021, and the best we have seen on Amazon in over a year. Delivering a high-end look and feel, the 1200-watt countertop oven features 12 built-in presets for “Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Defrost,” and a nice bread proofing option. A “premium” glass door is joined by the cool touch housing, touchscreen buttons, an LCD screen, and enough space to fit a 12-inch pizza. It ships with a baking pan, pizza pan, dehydrate basket, wire rack, and crumb tray. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer to go with a smaller, more all-in-one solution, take a look at the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart Air Fryer. It sells for $100 shipped on Amazon where it is among the more popular options in the product category. It delivers baking action alongside a built-in air fryer and a rotisserie rig with a series of one-touch programs for “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns, and more.”

We have been tracking plenty of big-time kitchen deals this month, not the least of which is the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event. Ushering in some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find a range of notable price drops across the popular Instant brand lineup of kitchen gadgets, from multi-cookers and air fryers to coffee makers and rare price drops on the brand’s electric Dutch oven solutions. Get a closer look at the offers from $49 right here.

Calphalon Performance Convection Oven features:

Quartz Heat Technology with Turbo Convection delivers 40% more even heat and preheats faster (compared to conventional tube heating element)

Cool Touch Exterior keeps the outside of the oven up to 75% cooler (compared to model 2101713), for peace of mind

12 preset cooking functions: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies, Reheat, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Defrost, AND Bread Proof; easily program two back-to-back cooking functions at once with the Step Cook function

Premium glass door design provides a sleek and modern look; touchscreen buttons with high-contrast LCD screen provide exceptional control of all features

