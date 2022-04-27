New Amazon all-time low brings Mr. Coffee’s Iced Brewer home for $17.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is a solid 50% price drop, the first notable price drop since January, and a new Amazon all-time low. You could opt for those over-night options that are essentially just a typical pour-over brewer that gets thrown in the fridge, but this one will brew concentrated coffee right over ice in 4 minutes directly into the included reusable tumbler. It ships with a permanent coffee filter as well as a measuring scoop and a straw lid for the on-the-go cup to deliver that Starbucks vibe without having to wait in line or spend $5+ a pop. More details below.

You could opt for one of these HyperChillers that will “ice” your coffee in “60 seconds,” but they cost more than the entire brewer above. For a more affordable option, go for the over-night pour-over setups (you might get away with a shorter brew time depending on how strong you like it). This Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker sells for just over $14 Prime shipped and is among the most popular options on Amazon.

For some more substantial coffee maker deals, look no farther than the ongoing Amazon Mother’s Day sales. First up, you’ll find a pair of Instant brand’s latest models marked down alongside a host of its other kitchen gear from $49. but we are also tracking some espresso machines starting from $300 courtesy of some of the best names in the game (outside of the ultra high-end options), including Breville, KitchenAid, Philips, and more, with up to $120 in savings.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker features:

REFRESHING ICED COFFEE AT HOME, IN MINUTES. The Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker lets you enjoy delicious, refreshing iced coffee at home or on the go, just the way you like it—brews in under 4 minutes

THE MAGIC IS IN THE MEASUREMENTS: The simple measuring system with included scoop makes it easy to brew the perfect ratio of hot, concentrated coffee over a full tumbler of ice, ensuring bold, flavorful coffee that’s never watered down

BREW AT HOME, SAVE MONEY: By making your own iced coffee at home, you can skip the lines, and save big, too.

