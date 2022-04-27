Gerber Leather Key Multi-Tool hits Amazon low at $12, plus pocket knife deals and more from $7

Justin Kahn -
New lows From $7

We have gathered up a series of notable deals on pocket knives, multi-tools and more for your spring and summer adventures from $7. First up, Amazon is now offering the Gerber Field Key Multi-Tool Key Ring for $11.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 21% off the going rate, the best price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Standing out from much of the Gerber Gear multi-tool lineup with a “premium” leather sleeve, this one is designed to slide onto your key ring (or anything else of that nature). Alongside the D-ring attachment loop, it delivers a large flathead driver and a bottle opener with a series of notched choke tube wrench sizes (.10, .12, .16, .20, .28, and .410) making for a notable option in a hunter’s arsenal. Head below for more pocket knives and multi-tool deals. 

More pocket knives and multi-tool deals:

You’ll also want to check out the 2022 Amazon low we are tracking on Gerber’s Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool Pliers at $27. This one houses 15 individual tools that might very well come in handy on the campsite or at the lake house this summer. Featuring a wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler alongside the spring-loaded needle nose pliers, and more, you can get all of the details on it right here

Gerber Field Key Multi-Tool Key Ring features:

A day in the field means you’ll be doing your fair share of quick adjustments; it shouldn’t mean you have to haul multiple tools to do so. Keep the Field Key on your key ring for easy access to a choke tube wrench for .10, .12, .16, .20, .28, and .410 shotguns, a large flathead driver, and a bottle opener. The premium leather sleeve looks sharp and also houses a D-ring for secure attachment. At under an ounce, this useful tool should always be on hand.

