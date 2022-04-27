HP Chromebook 11 x2 with detachable keyboard sees $300 discount to all-time low of $299

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the all-new HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $299 shipped. Also matched direct. Marking the best price to date, this is down from the usual $599 price tag you’d normally pay and beating our previous mention by $50. HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 arrives with a unique detachable keyboard design that also packs a built-in trackpad and magnetically snaps to the device. Its 11-inch 2K touchscreen display is amplified by the bundled stylus, and around back there’s an adjustable kickstand for propping up the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too.

If you’re prefer a more portable solution that’s geared a bit less towards getting work done, the Samsung Galazy Tab A8 is certainly worth a look. Now on sale courtesy of Amazon, all of the different configurations are matching all-time lows from $180.

HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 features:

Keep it light: Light enough to take everywhere you go, the flexible design of the HP Chromebook x2 lets you easily detach the keyboard and kickstand and makes for a great travel companion. With long battery life you can stay connected from anywhere. More ways to get things done: Get it all done with the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen. With a full-size detachable keyboard, oversized touchpad, and dual cameras, you’ll stay productive wherever the day takes you.

