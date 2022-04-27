Upgrade your office or gaming setup with a HyperX mouse from $15 (Save up to 50%)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Core Gaming Mouse for $14.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally listed for $30, this 50% discount drops the price down to match the all-time low price we’ve seen for this mouse. When it comes to gaming mice, the Pulsefire Core is about as simple as it gets. For $15 you get seven programmable buttons and RGB lighting, all customizable through the HyperX NGENUITY software. The Pixart 3327 sensor can have a DPI of up to 6,200 while providing accurate tracking without hardware acceleration. No matter how you configure your gaming mouse, it will remember when you store the settings to the onboard memory. Keep reading for more.

Amazon is also offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Gaming Mouse for $35 with the on-page coupon clipped. While not the all-time low price we’ve seen, it is the lowest this mouse has been since March. The honeycomb, hex shell of the Haste is designed to save weight, coming in at just 59 grams. You do lose one programmable button with this mouse, but get the benefit of a higher resolution sensor at up to 16,000 DPI. The USB cable attached to the mouse is a lightweight paracord to help reduce tension and resistance. Included grip tape allows you to, as the name implies, get a better grip on the mouse and buttons.

Right now you can also save on the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Controller Wireless Gamepad at $40. A solid 20% discount from this Lightning deal nets you rumble vibration, motion controls, button mapping, and a modifiable joystick sensitivity. This deal is gone once they sell out or the Lightning deal comes to an end, so be sure to jump on this now.

HyperX Pulsefire Core Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulse fire Core is a comfortable RGB Gaming Mouse featuring the pixel 3327 Optical sensor for DPI settings up to 6, 200 and precise, smooth tracking without hardware acceleration. The ergonomically-designed mouse with symmetrical shape fits palm and claw grips and has textured sides for a no-slip grip. Gaming-grade switches output crisp Tactile feedback rated for 20 million clicks. Customize lighting, DPI settings, and macros for 7 programmable buttons with HyperX NGenuity software.

