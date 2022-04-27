8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth multi-platform gamepad sees limited Amazon deal at $40

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Controller Wireless Gamepad for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off and a rare one at that. These 8Bitdo controllers almost never go on sale outside of Lightning offers like today, so grab one now before it sells out or the sale ends in about 6 hours from now. Rumble vibration, motion controls, button mapping, and a modifiable joystick sensitivity is joined by compatibility with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, and Raspberry Pi. Delivering wireless Bluetooth control to a wide-range of systems out there, this is the G Classic Edition with the vintage maroon face buttons, dual thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and a D-pad. More details below.

If you’re specifically looking for an alternative Xbox gamepad, check out the ongoing price drop we have on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller. A wonderful couch co-op solution, among other things, it is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with all of 8Bitdo’s iOS and Android button mapping, stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration adjustments in tow. Everything you need to know on the now $38 controller is right here.

Speaking of 8Bitdo, we also just recently saw the brand unleash its very first true Xbox gamepad with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller. The model mentioned above is more affordable right now and a solid option regardless, but it doesn’t include the iconic asymmetrical joysticks you’ll find on the latest from the brand. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ features:

NOTE : Please use the USB cable included in the box to charge, do not use other USB cable to charge

Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C

Button mapping for system-changing accuracy and modifiable vibration

Adjustable Hair trigger buttons plus 6 axis motion sensor and Modifiable joystick sensitivity

Customize your gaming experience further with ultimate software

