LEGO reveals new motorized 1,100-piece City Freight Train ahead of June release

Trains are one aspect of the City and Creator lineups that don’t get enough love from the LEGO Group. So when a new kit does come around featuring a brick-built locomotive, it’s a big deal. In this case, builders have a new kit to look forward to with LEGO City Freight Train slated to launch later this summer.

LEGO’s upcoming City Freight Train joins the brick-built rail yard

Arriving as the most recent brick-built train, the upcoming creation enters on the City side of the LEGO lineup. So while we’re still waiting on the Creator Expert locomotive for 2022 to launch following the Crocodile variant that dropped 2 years ago, there’s still something to look forward to.

Stacking up to 1,153 pieces, the new LEGO City Freight Train is certainly one of the more unique additions to the rail yard as of late. Its bright color scheme certainly jumps out from the more realistic designs we’ve seen in the past. The kit includes a total of 17 track pieces, which allow you to create an over 57-inch circle to drive the train around.

Speaking of, this creation is also the latest from the LEGO Group to include the motorized POWERED UP features. This effectively brings RC features to the brick-built vehicle with an included wireless remote. We’ll get to the price in a moment, but this inclusion is what justifies the steeper-than-usual MSRP for this build.

Alongside the main engine, the set also includes a series of cars to attach onto the railroad. There’s a pretty standard transport build that is joined by a modular platform that fits two different removable containers. Last up is a two-story car transporter, which is of course completed with two different vehicles.

On top of using the part count to assemble the actual Freight Train, the LEGO Group has some extra side builds included too. There’s a crane for lifting cargo off the locomotive that is actually quite the substantial build in its own right. Not to mention, a little solar charging station for the two included cars, since the LEGO City series is trying to cut fossil fuel usage from the imaginative play of as many kids as possible.

LEGO City Freight Train rolling onto the scene in June

Launching on June 1, the new LEGO City Freight Train will be entering around the $200 price point. We’re still waiting on official confirmation from the LEGO Group, but know it will be debuting across the pond with a €179.99 price tag.

