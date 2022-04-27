ROCCAT’s all-new Burst Pro Air ultralight gaming mouse packs 100 hours of battery life

ROCCAT’s all-new Burst Pro Air wireless ultralight gaming mouse is finally available to purchase. It’s symmetrical, making it usable by both left- and right-handed gamers, and also packs up to 100 hours of usage before it’s time to recharge. Speaking of recharging, it uses USB-C. (Which shouldn’t everything be using now?) The Burst Pro Air offers quite a few benefits for your gaming setup.

Play for 100 hours on a single charge with the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air wireless gaming mouse

We first saw the wired Burst Pro mouse launch in 2020 as the original product to use ROCCAT’s titan optical switch. Well, the wireless Burst Pro Air uses the same switch that can register clicks at “up to 100 times faster than standard mechanical gaming mice,” delivering the same competitive advantage to the original Burst Pro from a few years ago.

Continuing the legacy, the Burst Pro Air features a “revolutionary transparent” Bionic Shell design that now features an improved ergonomic build and extra LEDs when compared to the wired counterpart. All of this lines up to make the Burst Pro Air a solid contender in the gaming mice space.

“A wireless version of our Burst Pro mouse has been one of the most requested products from our community, so we’re extremely happy to launch the Burst Pro Air,” said René Korte, ROCCAT founder and general manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Burst Pro Air is the perfect wireless mouse for FPS fans, but, of course, the need for wireless products goes beyond gaming, and the Burst Pro Air is a great addition to any cable-free setup.”

The Burst Pro Air also delivers the brand’s tailored Owl-Eye optical sensor that’s based on the PixArt PAW3370 which offers up to 19,000 DPI for “unprecedented movement tracking.” The built-in battery can last for up to 100 hours of use on a single charge, and just 10 minutes of being plugged in will let you go for another five hours should it die mid-match. You recharge it over USB-C, and it connects to your computer with ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, which “constantly balances signal strength with battery usage for optimal performance.”

You can also pick between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 connections depending on whether you’re at home in your office or on the road. Plus, when it’s time to plug back in, ROCCAT includes a lightweight USB-C PhantomFlex cable that “feels as close to being wireless as possible.”

You can purchase the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air starting today in both black or white for $99.99 from Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

The ROCCAT Burst Pro Air packs some impressive features, though for ultralight mice it’s a bit on the heavier side at 81 grams. However, with a 19,000 DPI sensor, optical switches, and 100 hours of battery life, that’s not too bad, all things considered.

I do like that more and more wireless mice manufacturers are giving gamers the option to choose between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for connections. Often I’ll grab a wireless mouse to use on the go and have to ensure that it has that functionality, as I rarely want to travel with a 2.4GHz dongle.

In the end, the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air looks to be a solid contender in a sea full of ultralight gaming mice and would tie in well with any ROCCAT– or Turtle Beach-themed setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

