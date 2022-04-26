You can finally get AMD’s RX 6600 XT ray tracing GPU for MSRP at Amazon from $380 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the MSI Mech 2X Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Graphics Card on sale for $399.99 shipped. Save another $20 by filling out this mail-in rebate and dropping the price down to $379.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $500 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all time low. It also marks one of the first times that we’ve seen a 6600 XT available at its MSRP. If you’re looking to get started with PC gaming, the RX 6600 XT is a solid choice all around. It’s made for 1080p gaming and should be able to push high to ultra graphics depending on the games you play. For display support, you’ll find that the GPU is fully compatible with FreeSync monitors and there are three DisplayPort and one HDMI. Check out our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you don’t want to deal with mail-in rebates, then we recommend checking out the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 CORE GPU that’s available on Amazon for $370. That’s still $10 below even the MIR price above and delivers a similar RDNA2 build to what you’ll find from the 6600 XT. Just know that the 6600 will pack a bit less of a punch than the 6600 XT, but overall would still be a great choice for your gaming setup. Learn more about the 6600 in our previous coverage.

Speaking of gaming, don’t forget to check out the Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 144Hz 1080p display that’s on sale for a new low of $180. Delivering high frame rate gaming to your setup, this monitor would pair perfectly with either GPU above.

MSI RX 6600 XT GPU features:

The all new RDNA powered Radeon RX 6600 XT series for exceptional performance and High-fidelity gaming. Take control with RX 6600 XT series and experience powerful, accelerated gaming customized for you. Radeon RX 6600 XT series features new compute units, new instructions better suited for visual effects, and multi-level cache hierarchy for greatly reduced latency and highly responsive gaming. High-performance RDNA architecture was engineered to greatly enhance features like Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, and VR technologies3 for maximum performance and jaw-dropping gaming experiences. Get the competitive advantage with dramatically reduced input lag with Radeon Anti-Lag, get stutter-free, tear-free gaming with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, and the latest Radeon Software for incredibly responsive and insanely immersive gameplay.

