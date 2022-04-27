Sleep comfortably at night with the Tempur-Pedic advanced neck relief pillow for $74

Amazon is offering the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Advanced Neck Relief Pillow for $73.99 shipped. Normally listed between $120 and $150, this up to 51% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen. This pillow is made in two sections to provide support and comfort. The center is soft to cradle your head while the outside edges are firm to provide neck support. This cradling form helps relieve pressure on your neck throughout the night. Tempur material will “never lose its shape, offering superior support and alignment year after year.” Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow for $32. Unlike the Tempur-Pedic pillow, this one has a uniform firmness throughout to provide even comfort. The gel-infused memory foam will also help regulate temperatures to keep the pillow comfortable all night. It also provides support for your head, neck, and shoulders. You will be able to remove the cover to wash it every once in a while. The ventilated design also allows for passive airflow that assists with temperature regulation.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you can save on Costa Farms live plants from $16. There are several options here with some coming in ceramic pots. The Costa Farms Succulent Garden can be had for $23. Be sure to also check out the Dash Everyday Ice Cream Maker at $30. This is a new 2022 low price and it nets you a casual way to make ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, and even fudgsicles.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Advanced Neck Relief Pillow features:

Get even more personalized relief with an advanced take on our original memory foam neck pillow. With the TEMPUR-Ergo Advanced’s unique shape and ergonomically designed dual-feel zones, you can find the perfect sleeping position for you. Our firmer TEMPUR material supports your neck with two raised sides, while a softer center cradles your head. You’ll get the original TEMPUR comfort, alignment, and support you need to wake up refreshed, now even more ergonomically designed for the way you sleep

