Home ice cream makers don’t have to cost a fortune, this Dash model is now $30 (2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Ice Cream Maker for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a 25% price drop, a new Amazon 2022 low, and the best price we have tracked since last September. It also comes within $2 of the all-time best price. You’ll certainly find more advanced, high-tech options out there like the Ninja CREAMi machine, but if you’re just looking for a casual way to make ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, and even fudgsicles at home without breaking the bank, today’s deal is worth a look. A double-walled insulated freezer bowl and the ingredient spout make for a simple way to create your own flavors and it doesn’t make any longer than 20-minutes to mix it all up. The package ships with “popsicle molds, mixing bowl, popsicle molds, seven reusable popsicle sticks, recipe guide and recipe database access.” More details below.

If you can make do with a smaller option, the Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’s hard to recommend the smaller option over the much larger selection above for just $5 savings, but if you would prefer to stick to smaller quantities, this is a popular option with a very similar feature set outside of the more compact capacity.

Our home goods deal hub is bursting at the seams with kitchen and cooking deals this month. If you’re to upgrade any of your smaller appliances, now’s the time to do it. Alongside big-time Instant Pot offers, this morning saw a $150 price drop hit Calphalon’s high-end 12-function countertop oven, yielding the best price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. And you’ll find plenty more where that came from right here.

Dash Everyday Ice Cream Maker features:

2 IN 1: Make a quart of delicious ice cream (regular, organic, or dairy free), sorbet, frozen yogurt AND popsicles, fudgsicles, yogurt pops and more, with endless flavor options in just over 20 minutes!

EASY TO USE: Designed with an ingredient spout to simplify making ice-cream Simply freeze the container, then just turn on the machine and add ingredients (fresh fruit, chocolate chips, sprinkles, etc)

KEEP IT COLD: Double-walled insulated freezer bowl keeps ice cream and popsicles chilled – perfect for kids and parties!

EASY CLEAN: Minimal parts to help make cleaning effortless (wipe clean); all non-electric parts are dishwasher safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!