Amazon 30% off live plants for Mother’s Day: Succulent gardens, mini trees, more from $16

Mother’s Day is just around the corner now with plenty of notable discount events already live, and Amazon just launched its Costa Farms Mother’s Day live plant sale from $16. Featuring a number of options in ceramic pots, this is one gift that might keep on giving for years to come. A standout here is the Costa Farms Succulent Garden at $23.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $33, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this configuration with up to 30% in savings. The white ceramic pot and live succulent garden is included here, measuring 8-inches in height with each individual plant coming fully rooted. Succulents are generally easy to take care of as well as being versatile in terms where they might fit in around the house or home office and will grow all year round. Head below for more live plant Mother’s Day deals.

You’ll find all of Amazon’s Costa Farms Mother’s Day live plant deals waiting for your right here. Starting from just over $16 Prime shipped, whether it’s a cactus or a small tree, Peace Lily, or a nice Aloe Vera plant, there are several options to choose from on this landing page.

Costa Farms Succulent Garden features:

Succulent features assorted, assorted foliage. The Succulent is great for tabletops. It does well in spaces that have bright, direct sunlight. Place Succulent in a spot that receives bright light (5 or more hours of sunlight). Water your plant about once every 2 weeks with approximately 1 cup and be sure all excess water drains away. Adjust as needed for your environment. Do not let the Succulent sit in water or overly soggy soil. The height at shipping is approximately 8-inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant. The Succulent ships in a white, 6-inch ceramic planter. To avoid water spillage, this container does not have holes. The Succulent is a slow grower.

