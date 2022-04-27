Clean the property and car with Sun Joe’s SPX3000 Pressure Washer at $130 (Reg. $235+)

Woot is now offering the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $280, it more recently goes for closer to $235 at Amazon where it is currently fetching $225 and has never dropped below $145. A relatively affordable option when it comes to pressure washers from a brand you can trust, this one delivers 2800psi of cleaning power to take care of your siding, walkways, the car, and much more this spring and summer. The 14.5-amp motor is joined by a pair of 30-ounce detergent tanks alongside a dial to control the mix of each as well as an included set of spraying tips for various use case scenarios, a 34-inch extension wand, and a 20-foot high pressure hose to complete the package. More details below.

While not nearly as powerful in terms of pressure as the model above, for more casual needs something like the Greenworks 1600 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer might do the trick. Coming in a handheld, upright form-factor and with all of the accessories you’ll need for common tasks around your property, it sells for $90 shipped on Amazon saving you an additional $40 over today’s Sun Joe offering.

If you’re int he market for an electric lawn mower upgrade this year, you’ll want to head over to our exclusive deal on the Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled model. Among our favorite in the existing lineup, you can save $75 on a brand new one right now with the special code you’ll find in this post right here. Hit up our Green deals hub for more.

Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX Electric Pressure Washer features:

Made for those who expect the most out of their machines, every Sun Joe Max pressure washer comes with the most-requested features for your most demanding jobs – like durable 20-foot steel-reinforced high-pressure hose, dual 30.4 fl oz onboard detergent tanks to simultaneously store two different types of detergent, and a 35-foot power cord with built-in GFCI.

