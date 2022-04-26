Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees exclusive $75 discount to $425

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its flagship electric outdoor lawn tools. Just in time for spring, applying code 9TO5TOYS will drop the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower down to $424.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this bundle is now $75 off and marking one of the first discounts of the year and the best price in 2022.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

We feature quite a bit of electric lawn mowers here at 9to5Toys, but this is one option that we’ve been putting to the test since last summer. Now onto its second season of use, the Greenworks 48V mower is still running strong. It also has the notable feature of sporting a self-propelled feature set that makes tackling the lawn this spring even more convenient. Just don’t forget to apply the promo code above to lock-in the savings.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 75+ indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform. Up to 45 minutes* of run-time with 2 fully charged 5.0 Ah USB batteries.

