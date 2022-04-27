Watch metamorphosis in action with the butterfly garden STEM kit at its new low of $34

Amazon is currently offering the Butterfly Garden Science Kit with Habitat and two caterpillar cups for $34. Normally listed for $43, this 21% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen on Amazon. This kit comes with everything you need to grow caterpillars to butterflies with two cups of caterpillars, two chrysalis stations, a flower-shaped feeder, and pop-up mesh habitat. An instruction guide will help you along the way and the STEM journal encourages learning alongside the progression of the Painted Lady butterflies. Each cup will come with five caterpillars and all the food they need to get to the chrysalis stage. Once they create their cocoons, you can remove the lid and place it on the holder in the mesh habitat. Then they will hatch as beautiful Painted Lady butterflies after a week or so. The flower-shaped feeder will provide them with the nectar you make. After a few days of enjoying the butterflies, you can release them into your garden. Keep reading for more.

The fun doesn’t have to end with the included caterpillars though. Insect Lore offers Cups of Caterpillars. If you want to pick it back up, grab the single Cup of Caterpillars for $18. With each refill kit, you get the aforementioned cup of caterpillars with a new chrysalis holder and quick guide. Also included with these kits are bug eye prism viewers. Except you’ll never know which one you’re getting. It’s a surprise every time! If you want to restart with 10 caterpillars, Insect Lore has a kit for $27.

Check out this deal on the Sun Joe SPX3000-MAX Electric Pressure Washer for $130. Delivering 2800psi, you will be able to get through the built-up grime on sidewalks and siding. Various spray heads are included so you can choose the right one for the application. Today, April 27, only, Woot is offering up to $200 or more off a range of Z GRILLS combo BBQ smokers. One standout is the 2021 model Z GRILLS 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $320.

Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Science Kit features:

Learn all about the butterfly life cycle with Insect Lore’s best-loved butterfly kit. See Tiny Caterpillars Grow, Grow, Grow into Butterflies! A family and educator favorite for over 50 years, the Butterfly Garden with live caterpillars provides fun learning and will engage the whole family. It comes with 10 baby caterpillars and everything you need to get them growing! The entire project takes about 3 weeks. Watch the transformation from caterpillars to chrysalides, to beautiful Painted Lady butterflies – then let your butterflies go to help pollinate our world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!