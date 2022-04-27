Save hundreds on Z GRILLS combo BBQ wood smokers today from $320 (Up to 39% off)

Justin Kahn -
Today only, Woot is offering up to $200 or more off a range of Z GRILLS combo BBQ smokers. One standout is the 2021 model Z GRILLS 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $319.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model has recently been selling in the $520 or more range at Amazon but more typically goes for around $415 and has never dropped below $374. It delivers an 8-in-1 setup for grilling, baking, roasting, braising, searing, and smoking, among other things. This wood pellet grill imparts that delicious smokey flavor into your cookouts alongside up to 450-square inches of cooking space, a steel construction with a powder coating finish, and a 15-pound pellet hopper so you don’t need to refill it in the middle of a cook. More grill deals and details below. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Z GRILLS event for additional offers at up to 39% off the going rates. You’ll find a pair of higher-end models with a similar multi-function setup on tap starting at $334 Prime shipped. Everything is waiting for you right here

After you check out these deals on ThermoPro’s Digital Meat Thermometer at $9.50 and Govee’s more advanced Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4-probe model, check out our coverage of the high-tech new Traeger WiFIRE smart grills. These must-see cookers deliver touchscreen controls, induction cooking, built-in Wi-Fi, and are some of the most tech-laden models on the market. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

Z GRILLS 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

  • ULTIMATE 8-IN-1 (Cover included): Barbecue wood fire pellet grill
  • Pellet Grill Technology: There isn’t an easier way to get wood-smoked flavors than with a pellet grill. Try it, and you’ll taste the difference from a GAS or CHARCOAL grill
  • Set the Temperature, Relax, and Enjoy: Z Grills pellet grills will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. No labor-intensive start-up. No babysitting the grill. Enjoy the cooking!
  • Consistent Results Every Time: The PID technology holds the tightest temperature possible throughout your cooking for consistent results.
  • Smoke, Grill, and Everything in Between: With its 180° to 450° F temperature range, this pellet grill has 8-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill with incredible hardwood flavor.

